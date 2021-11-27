Scenes From Michigan’s Snowy Win Vs. Ohio Sate As Fans Rush Field

It was a long time coming.
For the first time since 2011, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. And they got to do it at Ann Arbor.
Needless to say, the College Football Playoff rankings are even less black-and-white than they were heading into Saturday. But for Michican fans, and coach John Harbaugh who experienced the first win against the school’s rival in his tenure, this means a lot more than just a Big Ten Championship berth.
Check out scenes from the winter wonderland win, as fans rushed the field to celebrate in the snow.
Talk abut an instant classic.
Michigan will go on to face either Wisconsin or Iowa in the conference championship.