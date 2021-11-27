Scenes From Michigan’s Snowy Win Vs. Ohio Sate As Fans Rush Field

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a long time coming.

For the first time since 2011, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. And they got to do it at Ann Arbor.

Needless to say, the College Football Playoff rankings are even less black-and-white than they were heading into Saturday. But for Michican fans, and coach John Harbaugh who experienced the first win against the school’s rival in his tenure, this means a lot more than just a Big Ten Championship berth.

Check out scenes from the winter wonderland win, as fans rushed the field to celebrate in the snow.

The police wisely let the fans go. pic.twitter.com/2oJxWGleHo — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 27, 2021

A SEA OF MAIZE AND BLUE ??@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/1jmrH4Ign9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

VICTORY @UMichFootball!@jennytaft catches up with Jim Harbaugh after his first-ever win over Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/lFvFHpFgdo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 27, 2021

Singing Mr. Brightside from the Michigan Stadium field after beating Ohio State pic.twitter.com/RzrrS7cOoa — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 27, 2021

Michigan State vs Penn State. 29 degrees. 3 inches of snow expected. First quarter and they've already shoveled the yard lines once. It's a beautiful day for football!!!! pic.twitter.com/MzxGEOQZaE — Jane Church (@janechurch1988) November 27, 2021

Talk abut an instant classic.

Michigan will go on to face either Wisconsin or Iowa in the conference championship.