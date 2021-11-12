Why Stephen A. Smith ‘Changed (His) Thinking’ About 2021 Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen A. Smith hasn’t had much faith in the New England Patriots for most of the 2021 NFL season.

Smith has expressed on numerous episodes of ESPN’s “First Take” that he doesn’t believe the Patriots are contenders. He has doubted them time and time again.

And now, Smith is changing his mind.

In light of New England’s three-game win streak, Smith seems to be coming to terms with the fact that the Patriots aren’t a team to be dismissed this season. They’re picking up momentum.

“I’ve changed my thinking on the New England Patriots,” Smith said Thursday on “First Take.” “I have to say that I can’t deny it. The defense is real — top five in points allowed, top 10 in yards allowed. I believe in them, their experience, the way they’re exceptionally coached.”

Check out Smith’s full take below.

Smith argued heavily that Bill Belichick has shaped up the defense wonderfully. He also made a point to acknowledge that Belichick knows what he’s doing and has the Super Bowl rings to prove it.