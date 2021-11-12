Of course, those rankings are for the season as a whole. If you removed, say, the rough first few weeks for the defense and special teams, and the iffy last two weeks for the offense, those rankings would look different. Obviously, that’s not how it works.

Traditional statistics also point toward the Patriots being a pretty good team.

Offensive yards per game: 19th (345.6)

Passing yards per game: 16th (238.8)

Rushing yards per game: 19th (106.8)

Points per game: 10th (25.6)

Total yards allowed per game: 9th-fewest (340.3)

Passing yards allowed per game: 11th-fewest (231.4)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 14th-fewest (108.9)

Points allowed per game: 4th-fewest (18.9)

Average kickoff return yards: 11th (23.7)

Average punt return yards: 3rd (13.4)

Total penalties: 13th fewest (52)

Now, there is one thing that might paint an uglier picture of the Patriots: context.

New England has won seven games since the start of Week 13 last season. Three of those wins have come against the New York Jets, who are awful. Two have come against the Los Angeles Chargers, who had a losing record last season and are good, but overrated, this year. One has come against the Houston Texans, who might be the worst team in football. And then there’s last Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, a 4-5 team who might be headed for a freefall unless Cam Newton can save them.

Mixed in are losses to the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys — and two to the Miami Dolphins. So, the Patriots are taking care of business against teams they should beat and coming up short against some of the NFL’s best. Such is life in the post-Tom Brady era.

But here’s the thing: That might be good enough to win the AFC this season. We’re talking about a conference in which the top team, the Tennesee Titans, have lost to the Jets, and the second-place team, the Baltimore Ravens, just lost to the Dolphins. The AFC East-leading Bills are coming off a loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn’t even be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

In past seasons, this Patriots team would be described as average, at best. In 2021, they’re pretty good with a still-rising ceiling.