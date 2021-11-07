Stephon Gilmore, Mac Jones Share Brief Embrace Before Patriots-Panthers

Will Gilmore get the better of his former teammate?

by

Mac Jones might avoid Stephon Gilmore during Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the Panthers, but he didn’t ignore his former teammate ahead of kickoff at Bank of America Stadium.

NBC Sports Boston cameras captured Jones and Gilmore briefly embracing during warmups in Carolina. Sunday will mark the first time Gilmore has faced the Patriots since New England traded the star cornerback to the Panthers in October.

Take a look:

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule this week said Gilmore will be limited to a mostly third-down role against his former team. Whether that was gamesmanship on the part of Rhule, or the actual plan for Gilmore, remains to be seen.

During a call with Patriots reporters, Gilmore revealed he had issues with the way New England handled his quad injury before dealing him to Carolina.

More Football:

Watch Stephon Gilmore Burn Mac Jones, Patriots With Easy Interception
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore
Previous Article

Stephon Gilmore Looked Very Happy To See Patriots Owner Robert Kraft
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares
Next Article

NHL Explains Why John Tavares Goal Was Allowed In Bruins-Maple Leafs

Picked For You

Related