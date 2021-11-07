NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones might avoid Stephon Gilmore during Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the Panthers, but he didn’t ignore his former teammate ahead of kickoff at Bank of America Stadium.

NBC Sports Boston cameras captured Jones and Gilmore briefly embracing during warmups in Carolina. Sunday will mark the first time Gilmore has faced the Patriots since New England traded the star cornerback to the Panthers in October.

Take a look:

Stephon Gilmore and Mac Jones exchange a quick hello.



Gilmore says he's extra motivated to beat his old team, Jones and the #Patriots are trying to stack their third straight win. pic.twitter.com/3tFVvbDlfD — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 7, 2021

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule this week said Gilmore will be limited to a mostly third-down role against his former team. Whether that was gamesmanship on the part of Rhule, or the actual plan for Gilmore, remains to be seen.

During a call with Patriots reporters, Gilmore revealed he had issues with the way New England handled his quad injury before dealing him to Carolina.