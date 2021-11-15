This Team Reportedly Was Runner Up In Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly edged out a fellow Super Bowl contender from the NFC in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

Ahead of New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shed light on how close the Patriots were to landing the star wide receiver. Within the report, Breer revealed which team appealed to Beckham the most outside of the Rams.

“The interest was very real,” Breer said of the Patriots, per NBC Sports Boston. ” … Ultimately though, I don’t think they were very close to getting him. … The Packers were probably closest behind the Rams to getting him, and I also think, my understanding at least, is that the Chiefs and the Seahawks were ahead of the Patriots in the pecking order as well.”

The Packers soon will have an opportunity to stick it to Beckham. Green Bay is set to host Los Angeles for a Week 13 matchup Nov. 28.