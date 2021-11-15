Kyle Van Noy On Playmaking Hot Streak For Patriots’ Surging Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ defense has been downright dominant during the team’s current four-game winning streak, holding opponents to 13, 24, six and seven points.

And while that defensive resurgence has been a collective effort, any list of recent Patriots standouts needs to include Kyle Van Noy.

The veteran linebacker has delivered disruptive plays in all four of New England’s consecutive victories, breaking up or batting down four passes while tallying a sack and a forced fumble.

In Sunday’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns, Van Noy sacked backup quarterback Case Keenum on third down, forced a fumble on a different third down and allowed three catches on three targets for 1 yard in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. PFF also classified all five of Van Noy’s tackles as “stops” — plays that result in a “failure” for the offense. His PFF grade of 90.5 was the highest of his NFL career to date.

Van Noy also came through in key moments in last week’s comfortable win over the Carolina Panthers. Both of his PBUs in that game — one a batted pass at the line, the other in coverage on running back Chuba Hubbard — came on third down.

This is a relatively recent development for the 31-year-old Van Noy, who was largely invisible early this season after returning from a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. He seemed to acknowledge those September struggles in tweets to NFL analysts Brian Baldinger and Dan Orlovsky.

“Sorry it took longer than usual this year,” he tweeted at Baldinger, who spotlighted the Van Noy punch-out that popped the ball out of Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson’s hands.