This Wildly Impressive Boston College Football Stat May Surprise You

The Boston College Eagles are riding a two-game win streak heading into their weekend bout with Florida State and have put up some impressive numbers.

Boston College carries a 6-4 record into their ACC clash with the Seminoles but you’d think their record would be even better based on their suffocating defense.

The Eagles currently have the third-ranked pass defense in the entire country entering Week 11. Through 10 games BC is allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks (159.5) and actually have allowed the fewest completions so far with 139.

They also have allowed the third-fewest total passing yards with 1,595 and the seventh-fewest passing touchdowns so far with just eight allowed, which just is three behind the Georgia Bulldogs for the top spot.

The Eagles seem to be hitting their stride and the defense is an unbelievably important reason why.