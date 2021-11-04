Cooper Kupp’s Insane Receiving Stats Putting Him On Historic Pace

NESN Logo Sign In

Cooper Kupp is having an unbelievable season to say the least.

Kupp has exploded for the Los Angeles Rams since the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford and through eight games already has amassed what would be the third most yards of his career if the season were to end to day with a league-leading 924.

.@CooperKupp is starting to pull away from the rest ? pic.twitter.com/dir7IhA47I — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2021

The 28-year-old is on pace to break former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson’s receiving yards record from 2012 when he set the mark at 1,946.

Kupp’s hot start also has had historic implication as he became just the fifth player in NFL history to have 900 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the first eight games of the season and first since Bobby Mitchell in 1962 according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He’ll look to maintain his hot start as the Rams welcome the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.