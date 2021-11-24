NESN Logo Sign In

Even after drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets still have played four different quarterbacks this season.

Wilson hasn’t touched the field since suffering an injury in the Jets’ Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. Since then, New York since has started Mike White and Joe Flacco while Josh Johnson also has made an appearance in relief.

On the bright side for the Jets, the 22-year-old was cleared Tuesday and will return to the field Sunday as they take on the Houston Texans. White and Flacco, however, won’t be in attendance as they both were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets? QB scorecard:



?Zach Wilson cleared to return from his knee injury and start Sunday vs Houston.

?Mike White tested positive for COVID.

?Joe Flacco deemed a close contact.

?Josh Johnson poised to be promoted off practice squad to back up Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021

All in a days work for the Jets.