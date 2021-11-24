NFL Odds: Where Patriots Stand Among Teams With First-Round Bye Prices The Patriots have won five straight entering a crucial Week 12 clash against the Titans by Sean T. McGuire 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots, you may have heard, received some help in their playoff pursuit as both the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans were handed Week 11 losses.

New England, who has won each of its last five games, now is the third seed in the AFC behind the conference-leading Titans and AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. But the AFC East-leading Patriots undoubtedly have put together a stretch in which they have looked like a real Super Bowl contender, and oddsmakers not only have taken notice in regards to their futures, but also in regards to potential playoff seeding.

DraftKings Sportsbook ranks the Patriots fifth at 7-to-1 to finish atop the AFC. The Patriots are behind the Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Ravens and Bills.

Here are the betting prices for the AFC’s No. 1 seed:

Tennessee Titans +200

Kansas City Chiefs +400

Baltimore Ravens +400

Buffalo Bills +600

New England Patriots +700

Los Angeles Chargers +1200

Cincinnati Bengals +2500

Indianapolis Colts +5000

Cleveland Browns +6500

Pittsburgh Steelers +10000

Denver Broncos +10000

Las Vegas Raiders +20000

Miami Dolphins +25000

With the league changing last season so only one team (not two) in each conference has a first-round bye, these odds also depict which team will have a week off before beginning its playoff run. The other six AFC teams will play three games with seven teams from each conference making the postseason.

New England’s win total has been bumped to over/under 10.5. The Patriots started the season with the over/under set at nine wins. The Pats also are +130 to win the AFC East (Bills remain -165) and +110 to earn the wild card spot. If you wanted to bet the Patriots would make the playoffs, you would have to wager $500 in order to win $100.

There’s a strong chance these prices will be impacted by New England’s Week 12 game against the Titans at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots then will play to Bills in a Week 13 clash with that game sure to impact the AFC East race, and thus the betting odds which represent the division.