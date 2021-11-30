What Just Happened? Things Getting Nuts In Seahawks-Football Team Tilt

What a play

by

What just happened?

The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team took the field for the weekly Monday night bash and with just under a minute remaining in the second quarter, things started to get a little whacky.

Washington took the lead with a touchdown to J.D. McKissic and as they lined up to kick the extra point, Seattle blocked the kick and returned it all the way to the Washington end zone for two points of their own to knot the score at nine heading in to halftime.

You can check out a video of the play below:

You don’t see that every day.

