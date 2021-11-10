Why Matthew Judon Missed Patriots’ First Practice Of Browns Week

Matthew Judon had a good reason for missing Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice.
Judon shared Wednesday morning on Instagram that his wife, Breighann, had given birth to their third child.
The veteran outside linebacker announced the impending birth earlier this week in an Instagram post.
“I couldn’t (have) asked or picked a better wife or kids and I’m truly blessed for what God has given me authority over,” Judon wrote.
Judon is off to a superb start in his first Patriots season, ranking tied for third in the NFL in sacks (nine), tied for fifth in tackles for loss (10) and tied for eighth in quarterback hits (16). He’s been on the field for 85.8% of New England’s defensive snaps, third-most behind safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson.
A total of five players were absent during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice. Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski still are in concussion protocol. The reason for linebacker Jamie Collins’ absence was unclear.
The Patriots are preparing to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.