Bruins Follow Great Showing By Jeremy Swayman To Defeat Predators

The Boston Bruins got it right Thursday night.

Without Brad Marchand and head coach Bruce Cassidy, the Bruins were able to defeat the Nashville Predators on the road to get back in the win column.

Assistant coach Joe Sacco highlighted the great play by the team with their solid forecheck as well as between the pipes by Jeremy Swayman, who made several big stops on his way to a 42-save shutout victory.

