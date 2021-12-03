OKC Thunder Makes NBA History But Not In Good Way

NESN Logo Sign In

The Oklahoma City Thunder made NBA history Thursday night — just probably not in the way they would have liked.

With a 152-79 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the result made for the largest margin of victory the league has ever seen in a game.

To add insult to injury, the 79-point win came without Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who has been out with a knee injury.

Instead, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with a game-high 27 points, but nine other members of the Memphis rotation reached double-digit scoring — including six of seven players off the bench.

With the win, the Grizzlies improve to 12-10 while the Thunder fall further to 6-16.

Well, it probably can’t get worse than that.