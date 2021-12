NESN Logo Sign In

With forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in COVID-19 protocol, the Bruins took the ice at TD Garden on Tuesday, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-1 loss.

The only goal for the B’s came from captain Patrice Bergeron in the third period, marking his tenth goal of the season.

George Balekji has the Ford Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.