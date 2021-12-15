NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 15 It's the last, best time to use the Dolphins, Cowboys and maybe even the Cardinals by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

If you continue to be alive in your respective NFL survivor league, well, you’re another week closer to the end-of-season prize.

Week 14 offered a lot of what we expected. The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs had no trouble covering against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks had their way with a very bad Houston Texans team. It was one of the few weeks this season where there were not a number a shocking upsets.

NFL survivor league players certainly are hoping for the same this week.

Anyway, here are three teams to consider and three others to avoid entering Week 15:

Teams to pick:

Arizona Cardinals (-13.5, -760)

Opponent: at Detroit Lions

The Lions returned from their lone win this season to lay an egg against the Denver Broncos. Arizona, on the other hand, is in need of a win to keep pace in the NFC and should be coming off Monday’s loss to the Rams with plenty of urgency. It’s fair to keep an eye on the injury statuses of DeAndre Hopkins and James Conner, though. Still, this is the best remaining time to use the Cardinals.

Miami Dolphins (-8.5, -410)

Opponent: vs. New York Jets

If you’re looking to play a specific Week 15 matchup in an effort to save a division leader for the final three weeks, Miami is the choice. Brian Flores has the Dolphins’ defense looking good again, allowing 10 points or less in four of their last five games. Similar to Arizona, this is the best time left to use Miami.

Dallas Cowboys (-10.5, -525)

Opponent: at New York Giants

Dak Prescott and the offense has not looked good during a recent stretch, but the Dallas defense is healthy with DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory all while Micah Parsons looks like a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The Giants are dreadful and will have Mike Glennon behind center with Daniel Jones sidelined. This is the last, best time to use Dallas.

Teams to avoid:

Green Bay Packers (-5, -235)

Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

The look-ahead line head was a modest two points but has moved due to the uncertainty of Lamar Jackson. Aaron Rodgers also seems less the fully healthy so this is one we want to stay away from. If you have Green Bay remaining, chances are you envision using them in Week 18 against the Lions. You’ll be thankful you did — as long as you get there.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, -180)

Opponent: vs. Houston Texans

We love picking against the Texans. We hate picking the Jags.

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, -140)

Opponent: vs. New England Patriots

The Colts are a slight home favorite entering Saturday’s game against the Patriots, but we’re not picking anyone against New England given the way Bill Belichick has his team playing. The Colts have the Jaguars in Week 18, too.

Week 15 pick? Miami Dolphins

Teams used (9-5): San Francisco 49ers (Week 1 win), Cleveland Browns (Week 2 win), Denver Broncos (Week 3 win), New Orleans Saints (Week 4 loss), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5 win), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6 win), Arizona Cardinals (Week 7 win), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 8 loss), Buffalo Bills (Week 9 loss), Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 loss), Tennessee Titans (Week 11 loss), New England Patriots (Week 12 win), Los Angeles Rams (Week 13 win), Kansas City Chiefs (Week 14 win)