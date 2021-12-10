How Bruins Were Able To Regroup As Team Before Finding Way Vs. Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins knew they needed to change something after two tough losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks.

So they discussed what needed to be done ahead of their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

The result? A 3-2 win to extend the Bruins’ point streak to four games.

Matt Grzelcyk scored the game-winning goal in the third period, and after the game, he revealed what the B’s talked about prior to puck drop in order to get the victory.

“We knew we had a back-to-back coming into a tough building, playing one of the best teams in the league,” Grzelcyk told reporters after the game. “We have a lot of character on this team, a lot of belief, ability. We sort of addressed it before the game that we wanted to play with a little more urgency, play with some more passion. I think it was kind of missing from our game (Wednesday) night. But everyone bought in and did a great job.”

The Bruins took a 2-0 lead before the Oilers got two goals from Leon Draisaitl, but they were able to put the game away — something they’ve struggled with of late.

Boston can end its road trip on a high note Saturday when it travels to Calgary to take on the Flames. Puck drop from Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 10 p.m. ET with pregame coverage beginning at 9 p.m. on NESN.