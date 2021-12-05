Gardner Minshew Has Emotional Reaction After Leading Eagles To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew made his first start of the season Sunday in place of injured signal-caller Jalen Hurts, and he was able to put together an impressive performance in a win over the New York Jets.

Minshew, who hasn’t started a game since going 1-7 in eight starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, completed 20 of his 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

It prompted a rather emotional reaction from Minshew with his father and others after the game, as shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew?



This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

?????? pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

Minshew expressed his reaction with the media, as well.

“It felt so good,” Minshew said, per the team. “It’s the best time I’ve had since Week 1 of last year. There’s nothing like that feeling. Glad to do it with this group of guys. They made it easy for me. So, it was a lot of fun.

“When you’re in there, you’re the quarterback. When you’re in there, you’re in there,” Minshew added. “I don’t think you think of it as a backup or anything else, you’re just the guy. And I was grateful for the opportunity today.”