George Kittle Deserved Better After Crazy Catch To Set Up Winning Kick

Things went from good to bad very quickly for the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a 20-20 game with seconds to spare, Jimmy Garoppolo connected with George Kittle for a 19-yard pass — made possible only by an unbelievable grab from the tight end, who literally bent over backwards — to get San Francisco into field goal territory with 13 seconds left in regulation.

After two failed passes from Garoppolo, the 49ers were depending on kicker Robbie Gould for a 47-yard game winner. Naturally, he missed it and the game went to overtime.

Thankfully, the 49ers survived overtime thanks to a Brandon Aiyuk touchdown, earning a 26-23 win.

