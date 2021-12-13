Updating AFC Playoff Picture After Bills’ Loss To Tom Brady, Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady did his old team a solid on Sunday.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed the Buffalo Bills a 33-27 overtime loss at Raymond James Stadium, giving the New England Patriots some additional breathing room atop the AFC East standings.

The 7-6 Bills now trail the 9-4 Patriots by a full two games in the battle for the division title. New England also took the first meeting between the longtime rivals, winning 14-10 in Buffalo last Monday night. A Week 16 rematch is set for Sunday, Dec. 26 at Gillette Stadium.

The Bills erased a 21-point second-half deficit but went three-and-out on their lone overtime possession. Brady, who’s won 33 of his 36 career starts against Buffalo, responded with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman to win it.

In other relevant AFC results, the Tennessee Titans (20-0 over Jacksonville) and Kansas City Chiefs (48-9 over Las Vegas) scored blowout victories to improve to 9-4 on the season, and the Baltimore Ravens dropped a 24-22 decision to the Cleveland Browns to fall to 8-5.

Baltimore also lost starting quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson to an ankle sprain, the severity of which was unclear as of Sunday evening. The Ravens entered the weekend as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Sunday’s loss dropped them to fourth as they still lead the AFC North.