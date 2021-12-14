Here’s How NFL Playoffs Currently Stand After Rams Beat Cardinals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams earned a Week 14 win on “Monday Night Football” against their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, and in doing so kept the race for the NFC West very much alive and changed the NFL playoff picture.

The 9-4 Rams now trail the 10-3 Cardinals by just one game in the race for arguably the league’s deepest division. The Week 14 loss also dropped Arizona, who entered as the top seed in the NFC, back to third place behind the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers own the head-to-head matchup over the Cardinals after a win earlier this season.

It’s a jam-packed NFC as three of the four division leaders have the same 10-3 overall record and five teams vying for a wild-card spot with a 6-7 record. The AFC isn’t all that different either. Three AFC division leaders have the same 9-4 record while an identical five teams are competing for a wild-card berth while sitting at 7-6 record.

Anyway, here are how the NFL playoff standings look after Week 14:

NFC Standings

1. Green Bay Packers (10-3, NFC North leader)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3, NFC South leader)

3. Arizona Cardinals (10-3, NFC West leader)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-4, NFC East leader)

5. Los Angeles Rams (9-4, first wild card)

6. San Francisco 49ers (7-6, second wild card)

7. Washington Football Team (6-7, third wild card)

In the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

AFC Standings

1. New England Patriots (9-4; AFC East leader)

2. Tennessee Titans (9-4; AFC South leader)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4; AFC West leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens (8-5; AFC North leader)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5; first wild card)

6. Indianapolis Colts (7-6; second wild card)

7. Buffalo Bills (7-6; third wild card)

In the hunt

8. Cleveland Browns (7-6)

9. Cincinatti Bengals (7-6)

10. Denver Broncos (7-6)



