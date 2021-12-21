Ime Udoka Believes Jayson Tatum’s Player Of Week Honor ‘Well-Deserved’

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had a front-row seat as Jayson Tatum dazzled the NBA world recently, and it makes the first-year coach believe the Tatum’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor is well-earned.

Tatum earned the award for the first time in the 2021-22 season, as announced Monday by the league. Tatum averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals during the three games played between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19.

“Yeah, it’s an honor. Well-deserved,” Udoka said before Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “That’s a guy that’s pretty much carried the load for us all year, shouldered a lot of responsibility with guys being in and out. He’s one of the top minutes-per-game guys in the league and it just shows to his professionalism.

“I sent him a text the other night just appreciating the work he’s put in, for a guy that age and what he does to take care of himself and prepare himself for the game. So it’s well-deserved,” Udoka continued. “You like to see him rewarded for that hard work, discipline, dedication, all the things he does well, and it?s needed for us.”

Tatum earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors three times last season.