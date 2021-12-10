Julian Edelman Posts Tribute After Demaryius Thomas’ Reported Death

Demaryius Thomas’ time with the New England Patriots was brief, but he made an impact.

And with news of the four-time Pro Bowler’s reported death at age 33, one of his former teammates wanted that known.

“Devastating news,” retired Patriots receiver Julian Edelman wrote on Twitter after the tragic reports circulated Thursday night.

“I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many.”

Thomas played most of his 10-year career with the Denver Broncos, where he won a Super Bowl, after the franchise drafted him out of Georgia Tech in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He joined the New England Patriots in the offseason before the 2019 season, though was traded to the New York Jets early on.

According to a report from TMZ’s Michael J. Babcock, police found Thomas dead in his Roswell, Georgia home. There was no foul play suspected, with early indications suggesting a medical issue.