Matthew Judon Has Message For NFL Teams After Wild Christian Barmore Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon won’t complain if other teams try to duplicate the Tennessee Titans’ bizarre approach to blocking Christian Barmore on Sunday.

In case you missed it, during at least one play from the New England Patriots’ 36-13 victory, Barmore drew a whopping four Titans blockers while attempting to rush quarterback Ryan Tannehill. You can click here for four visual evidence.

Judon, who has formed a dynamic pass-rushing duo with Barmore, was asked Thursday about what presumably was a miscommunication by Titans players.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know why they need that many people blocking him,” a laughing Judon at Gillette Stadium. “But he helps me out. Barmore helps me out. Sometimes they gotta block him, sometimes they gotta block me, but they gotta pick (their) poison and they gotta do it fast and they gotta do it on the fly because we play very fast.”

Judon then ramped up the sarcasm.

“They can put four on him all the time,” he said. “I suggest blocking Barmore with more people. I think you should take the tackle and the guard and block Barmore all the time and leave the (running) back to me. I think it would be more productive for offenses. But, if they don’t listen to me, they don’t listen to me.”

