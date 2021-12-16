NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Joining Lakers After Strong G League Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Thomas reportedly didn’t need much time to convince NBA teams he could hang in the big league.

Hours after he went off in his G League debut with the Grand Rapids Gold — dropping 42 points with six rebounds and eight assists — Thomas reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the deal comes under a hardship exemption, as Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley both entered health and safety protocols. The pair joined Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk in health and safety protocols.

Those roster moves qualified the Lakers for a hardship exemption, which allows teams to go over the 15-player roster limit if illness sidelines at least four players for at least two weeks, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas, a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics, didn’t find a team in free agency during the offseason. He played just three games for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020-21 campaign.

He played 17 games for the Lakers in the 2017-18 season following his trade from Boston to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While it’s not under the most positive circumstances, it’s exciting to see the former Celtics guard get another chance.