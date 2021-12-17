NFL Rumors: Raiders-Browns Week 15 Game Rescheduled Due To COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

All week it was clear the Browns still were planning to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday despite Cleveland’s uptick in COVID-19 cases, which include Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski.

Now that reportedly is changing.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, members of the Raiders were supposed to board their buses at 2:15 p.m. ET, but “some players have said that they are being told at this time to stand down, per source.”

Schefter later added: “NFL and NFLPA discussing postponing multiple Week 15 games, per source. As one source said, “the league is getting pressure to move games.”

Longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson then reported the game indeed will be moved to Monday.

The NFL is dealing with several positive COVID-19 cases throughout different teams, but, as of now, no other games have been postponed this weekend.