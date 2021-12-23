Patriots Legend Raves About Mac Jones, And For One Particular Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

For decades, Dante Scarnecchia was responsible for making sure his offensive linemen protected the quarterback. Thus, he is pretty good at pinpointing when a signal-caller is the real deal.

He seems to believe Mac Jones is the real deal.

Scarnecchia, the Patriots’ longtime offensive line coach, is retired now. Unsurprisingly, he has kept tabs on New England this season, and he’s been impressed with the rookie quarterback in large because of his ability to limit mistakes.

“I think his composure — I think he’s unflappable,” Scarnecchia said Thursday on WEEI. “I think he’s all business, I think he’s made a lot of really good decisions and not many poor decisions. When he’s made some poor decisions they’ve hurt him, but they’re on such a limited basis. I think he’s done a great job of taking care of the football and not throwing a lot of interceptions not losing it in the pocket. For this guy’s youth, I think you just have to really appreciate what he’s done. I think he’s the best rookie quarterback that’s played in this league this year. I just think the world of him, I think he’s good.”

The timing of the comments probably are good, as Jones is coming off a down week, and the Patriots’ biggest game of the season is this weekend.

There would be no better time for Jones to prove Scarnecchia right and keep the mistakes down than this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.