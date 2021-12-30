Patriots Practice Report: Two New Absences, One Player Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

There were multiple newsworthy developments at Thursday’s New England Patriots practice.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, who missed Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, made his return Thursday, according to pool reporter Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Additionally, offensive linemen Shaq Mason and Yodny Cajuste were not spotted during the media portion of practice.

With Mason out, Ted Karras, who has been starting at left guard, reportedly saw snaps at right guard with Yasir Durant. The left guard spot was filled by Mike Onwenu, who began the season at that position before moving to right tackle. Onwenu hasn’t started on the offensive line since Trent Brown returned in Week 10.

The following Patriots players, who missed Wednesday’s practice, also weren’t spotted Thursday:

— WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

— LB Josh Uche (COVID)

— LB Matthew Judon (COVID)

— LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (COVID)

— QB Brian Hoyer (COVID)

— ST Brandon King (COVID)

— S Joshuah Bledsoe (Calf)

Judon’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains unclear, but an announcement by the Patriots on Thursday seemingly indicates he’ll be available. Agholor, who suffered a concussion in the Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, looks like a long shot to play this weekend.

New England and Jacksonville will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.