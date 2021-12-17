Revolution Boost Midfield, Acquire Sebastian Lletget From LA Galaxy

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Revolution are dealing this offseason. After sending Teal Bunbury to Nashville and re-signing defender DeJuan Jones, the Supporters’ Shield winners boosted the midfield by adding Sebastian Lletget from the LA Galaxy.

Lletget, who spent seven seasons in LA, was acquired for $500,000 in general allocation money ($300,000 in 2022 and $200,000 in 2023), and the Revolution will send more cash west should the 29-year-old meet performance goals outlined in the deal. The team officially announced the transaction Thursday, and Lletget was introduced to the media shortly after.

“There were a lot of good teams out there last year, but I think New England exceeded everybody’s expectations,” he said. “It was amazing to watch. So now to be a part of that, as soon as I heard that was a possibility, it was impossible not to get excited.”

Lletget, who debuted for West Ham United in 2010, scored 23 goals and logged 27 assists from 2015-2021. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2021, scoring three goals with five helpers. He also has appeared in 33 games for the United States men’s national team, with four goals in 16 caps in 2021.