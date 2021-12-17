Bruins Notes: Despite ‘Nightmare’ 24 Hours Boston Played ‘Bruin Hockey’

It wasn’t the Boston Bruins’ night Thursday but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.
Boston entered its road tilt with the Islanders missing seven players and two staff members who currently are dealing with COVID-19 but still outshot New York on the night, 41-28, despite the 3-1 loss.
The Bruins started off slow leading to a two-goal deficit and were being outshot 10-2 early on, but the Bruins turned it on later, but there only is so much you can do when you have just 11 forwards and six defenseman in an NHL game.
Not long before puck drop the team announced that Oskar Steen — who was called up to fill in due to the COVID-19 outbreak — tested positive for the virus along with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith and two staff members.
After Thursday night’s loss, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad and their ability to play through adversity, despite the loss.
“I have no issue with the effort. I thought our guys came to play tonight. I’d say after the first 10 minutes we were on our toes much better. We can attribute some of that to travel day, not practicing yesterday and losing our morning skate today. Maybe getting the legs going. Our power play, different units that’s where you’d like a little practice time to get some chemistry even though some guys have played together,” Cassidy said. “But all-in-all I thought the guys competed hard, tried to play the right way, got better as the game went on. I thought we played a more assertive north/south game which we’ve been trying to preach.”
Bruins winger Nick Foligno furthered Cassidy’s sentiment after the game.
“I’m always proud of this group. I think that’s the ‘Bruin Way.’ There’s no quit in this team even with everything we’ve faced the past 24 hours,” Foligno said. “It’s been a nightmare to be honest with you but we found a way to come in here and just work and that is something we can control.”
Obviously a loss never is what you want, but with everything going on with the Bruins right now there is no doubt they gave a great effort Thursday night.
Here are more notes from Bruins-Islanders:
— With young Bruins forward Oskar Steen testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the squad now has seven players dealing with the virus along with two staff members as well.
— Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark likely will be seeing extended playing time over the next few games — if Boston doesn’t have any games get rescheduled — fellow goaltender Jeremy Swayman currently dealing with COVID-19. Ullmark spoke about his reaction to the Swayman news after Thursday’s loss.
“Well, that sucks basically. I felt the same way when it comes to everyone else on the team. It’s not just him,” Ullmark said. “We’re a family, we’re a team and we care for each other so seeing guys being on the sidelines because of COVID certainly is not something that we want here.”
— Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly has had an up-and-down season so far that even has seen some healthy scratches but was able to net the team’s lone goal late in the third period Thursday. With his third goal of the season Reilly snaps an eight-game point-less streak.
— Boston will have an off day Friday before returning to the ice Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens on the road with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET right here on NESN if all things go well for the squad COVID-wise.