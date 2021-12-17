Bruins Notes: Despite ‘Nightmare’ 24 Hours Boston Played ‘Bruin Hockey’

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t the Boston Bruins’ night Thursday but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Boston entered its road tilt with the Islanders missing seven players and two staff members who currently are dealing with COVID-19 but still outshot New York on the night, 41-28, despite the 3-1 loss.

The Bruins started off slow leading to a two-goal deficit and were being outshot 10-2 early on, but the Bruins turned it on later, but there only is so much you can do when you have just 11 forwards and six defenseman in an NHL game.

Not long before puck drop the team announced that Oskar Steen — who was called up to fill in due to the COVID-19 outbreak — tested positive for the virus along with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith and two staff members.

After Thursday night’s loss, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad and their ability to play through adversity, despite the loss.

“I have no issue with the effort. I thought our guys came to play tonight. I’d say after the first 10 minutes we were on our toes much better. We can attribute some of that to travel day, not practicing yesterday and losing our morning skate today. Maybe getting the legs going. Our power play, different units that’s where you’d like a little practice time to get some chemistry even though some guys have played together,” Cassidy said. “But all-in-all I thought the guys competed hard, tried to play the right way, got better as the game went on. I thought we played a more assertive north/south game which we’ve been trying to preach.”

Bruins winger Nick Foligno furthered Cassidy’s sentiment after the game.