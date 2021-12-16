Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones Through 2024 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Revolution on Wednesday announced they signed defender DeJuan Jones to a three-year contract extension. The deal also includes a one-year club option following the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

Jones, who was the No. 9 overall pick by the Revolution in the 2019 SuperDraft, finished fifth in the league’s Defender of the Year voting after the team’s historic 2021 season. He appeared in a career-high 31 games and logged three goals and five assists, both personal bests. His five assists fell one short of the franchise single-season record for defenders.

Stoked to re-sign with the Revs, excited to build on our successful 2021 season! pic.twitter.com/42wLIw4afr — DeJuan Jones (@dejuanjones24) December 15, 2021

The 24-year-old, a Michigan State product, has made 56 starts through 69 games in New England.

“DeJuan has shown tremendous improvement over his three years in New England and is developing into one of the best outside backs in Major League Soccer,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a press release. “His performance this season was instrumental in helping us win the Supporters’ Shield. We look forward to seeing DeJuan continue to improve and excel here in New England.”

The Revolution will open the 2022 season — and their defense of the Supporters’ Shield as the best team during the regular season — with a road tilt against the Portland Timbers on Feb. 26.