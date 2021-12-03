This Free Agent Former Patriots Wide Receiver To Meet With Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

Free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett may have a new home very soon.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver reportedly visited the Houston Texans on Friday in what seems to be a “potential audition,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Texans are hosting free agent WR Phillip Dorsett on a visit, per the wire. A potential addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

The 28-year-old already has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars so far this season appearing in three total games — two with the Seahawks, and one with the Jaguars. In three games this season Dorsett has recorded one catch for three yards.

Dorsett spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2017-19 and over that span hauled in 73 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.

It wouldn’t hurt for the 2-9 Texans to add some receiver depth as currently their No. 1 option is Brandin Cooks, who obviously is good, but after him next up on the depth chart are Nico Collins and Chris Conley.