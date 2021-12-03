Why Danny Ainge ‘Sure To Surface’ As Candidate For Blazers GM Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Portland Trail Blazers coax Danny Ainge out of retirement?

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix on Friday offered two reasons why he believes the former Celtics president of basketball operations is “sure to surface” in Portland’s search for a general manager. The job opened Friday when Portland fired president of basketball operations Neil Olshey for violations of the team’s code of conduct and named Joe Cronin is his interim replacement.

“Among the names sure to surface in the Blazers search for a new GM: Danny Ainge,” Mannix wrote. “Ainge is an Oregon native who played for the Blazers in the early 90’s.”

Among the names sure to surface in the Blazers search for a new GM: Danny Ainge. Ainge is an Oregon native who played for the Blazers in the early 90?s. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) December 3, 2021

Although Ainge retired in June, rumors constantly have linked him with a return to the NBA, with the Utah Jazz and now the Blazers mooted as potential destinations.

Ainge in told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy in July he’d like to work again, but only if he can balance his work and personal lives better than he did during his 18-year tenure in Boston.

Perhaps a return to the Pacific Northwest will offer Ainge the opportunity he seeks.