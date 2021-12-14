Twitter Erupts After Odell Beckham Jr.’s Creative Touchdown Celebration

Beckham Jr. has three touchdowns in three games with L.A.

by

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be loving his time in Los Angeles.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver nabbed his third touchdown in as many games as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter of the squad’s Monday night tilt with the Arizona Cardinals and broke out an interesting celebration afterward.

After catching the touchdown, Beckham tossed the ball to a teammate and took it back as if in self defense and Twitter blew up after.

It looks like all it took for Beckham to get back on track was to get out of Cleveland.

More NFL:

Patriots Place Tight End On Reserve/COVID List Amid League-Wide Spike
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Previous Article

Celtics Wrap: After Dicey Start, Jayson Tatum Leads Boston Past Bucks
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Next Article

Clippers Taking on Suns Without Paul George

Picked For You

Related