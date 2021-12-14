Twitter Erupts After Odell Beckham Jr.’s Creative Touchdown Celebration

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be loving his time in Los Angeles.
The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver nabbed his third touchdown in as many games as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter of the squad’s Monday night tilt with the Arizona Cardinals and broke out an interesting celebration afterward.
After catching the touchdown, Beckham tossed the ball to a teammate and took it back as if in self defense and Twitter blew up after.
It looks like all it took for Beckham to get back on track was to get out of Cleveland.