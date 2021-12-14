Twitter Erupts After Odell Beckham Jr.’s Creative Touchdown Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be loving his time in Los Angeles.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver nabbed his third touchdown in as many games as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter of the squad’s Monday night tilt with the Arizona Cardinals and broke out an interesting celebration afterward.

After catching the touchdown, Beckham tossed the ball to a teammate and took it back as if in self defense and Twitter blew up after.

@obj with the security guard celebration lmao pic.twitter.com/PShRDv21Bb — Will Blackmon ? (@WillBlackmon) December 14, 2021

Obj TD celebrations be ??? — InLonnieITrust (@willnumba1_) December 14, 2021

Obj is the @ochocinco and @terrellowens of this generation when it comes to td celebrations — ?? (@myway_always74) December 14, 2021

The Browns don?t have a receiver with more than 3 TDs this season. OBJ has 3 TDs over the last 3 weeks — Captain Henry Davis (@MVPHenryDavis) December 14, 2021

It looks like all it took for Beckham to get back on track was to get out of Cleveland.