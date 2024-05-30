Sean Strickland conducted his own Tom Brady roast ahead of UFC 302.

And it was even more crass than the recent Netflix special that poked fun at a variety of sensitive subjects, including Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen, his relationship with longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the downfall of former New England teammate Aaron Hernandez.

Strickland, who’s scheduled to fight Paulo Costa on Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey, was asked during media day Wednesday about the Brady roast and whether he’d want UFC to do something similar.

The former UFC middleweight champion responded with a boisterous rant that was homophobic, misogynistic and, quite frankly, not funny.

“Tom Brady was a (expletive), bro. He got mad — ‘Don’t talk about my wife like that.’ Listen you (f——) (expletive). You signed up to be made fun of. You can’t handle it? Don’t (f——) do it,” Strickland told reporters. “Me, I don’t know if I could handle it. I might be, ‘Hey, you shut the (f—) up.’ But yeah, no, dude. He handled that like a (f——) woman, dude. You act like a (f——) girl and you pet (f——) goats and you pose gay (f——) photos, dude. Like, man the (f—) up. No one thinks you’re tough, Tom Brady. You’re making fun of a (f——) comedian, you (f——) (expletive).”

Strickland has zero filter. So, his NSFW response should come as no surprise. He definitely crossed the line, though, and came off as nothing more than a rambling clown trying too hard to go viral by being controversial.

The Brady roast had some questionable moments of its own, sure, which the former Patriots quarterback since admitted he regrets. But that was to be expected, with various comedians and close friends participating in the live event earlier this month.

Strickland’s expletive-laden tirade, on the other hand, was just an incoherent mess that also took aim at others — for the sake of, well, who knows?