VA Hero Of The Week | Canelo Álvarez Donates Toys To His Native Mexico

Professional boxer Canelo Álvarez decided to donate 5,500 toys to kids in his native Mexico for Christmas. For that reason, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

The 31-year-old Álvarez not only is winning in the ring but also in his community. Álvarez capped off an impressive year by giving back to those less fortunate and currently has his sights set on the WBC Cruiserweight title.

For more details on Álvarez, check out the video above.