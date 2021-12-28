VA Hero Of The Week | Canelo Álvarez Donates Toys To His Native Mexico

A great gesture from Álvarez

by and

Professional boxer Canelo Álvarez decided to donate 5,500 toys to kids in his native Mexico for Christmas. For that reason, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

The 31-year-old Álvarez not only is winning in the ring but also in his community. Álvarez capped off an impressive year by giving back to those less fortunate and currently has his sights set on the WBC Cruiserweight title.

For more details on Álvarez, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

More:

Dec. 21 College Football Betting Preview: Dogs Set To Bark In Potato, Frisco Bowls?
NBA: Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves
Previous Article

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans
Next Article

NFL Week 17 Opening Odds Analysis: Lions A Popular Side, Garoppolo's Uncertainty Narrowing The Niners Spread

Picked For You

Related