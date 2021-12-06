What Dan Campbell Yelled At Jared Goff After Lions’ Walk-Off TD

NESN Logo Sign In

They did it. The Detroit Lions finally did it.

At long last, Dan Campbell on Sunday earned his first win as an NFL head coach. The Lions came out on top in thrilling fashion, as a Jared Goff 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired lifted Detroit to a 29-27 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Goff immediately bolted to Campbell after connecting with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-winning score, and the coach and quarterback excitedly embraced before celebrating with the rest of the team. Speaking with NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game, Campbell revealed what he said to Goff in that moment.

“I said, ‘That’s the way to throw it when we needed it, (expletive)” Campbell told King.

King laughed, but Campbell reassured him that was “exactly” what he told to the Lions signal-caller.

Campbell, Goff and Co. will try to make it two wins in a row Sunday when it visits the 6-6 Denver Broncos.