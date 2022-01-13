13 Seconds Away From AFC Championship, Bills Fall Short Vs. Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

There were three lead changes in the final two minutes of Sunday’s divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, so it really was anyone’s game. But when the Bills went up 36-33 with 13 seconds remaining in the game, it seemed like this one was in the bag for Buffalo.

Even the team’s official Twitter account was in on the plan.

Channeling this for the next 13 seconds.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zYZXjcwEo2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 24, 2022

But it turns out that 13 seconds was all Patrick Mahomes needed. With everything on the line, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback engineered a perfect drive from the Chiefs’ own 25-yard line — finding Tyreek Hill for a 19-yard pass, then Travis Kelce for a 25-yard reception that set up a 49-yard tying field goal from Harrison Butker.

And after they got the ball first in overtime, he found Travis Kelce for the 8-yard touchdown pass for the win.

Yes, NFL overtime rules aren’t fair. Especially in a game like this, where it seemed this one could have gone all night. But it shouldn’t be overlooked that the Bills had 13 seconds to stop the Chiefs — and since they failed, they will be headed home while the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.