Brad Marchand kept it going with the rest of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The Bruins went down to Tampa Bay to take on the league-best Lightning. Boston was able to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champions by a score of 5-2.

Marchand was able to score the third goal of the game before finishing it off with an empty-net goal in the third period.

For more on the winger’s night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.