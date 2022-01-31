Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Defends Boston Goaltending After Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 17 shots while Jeremy Swayman gave up two goals on 12 shots in what proved to be a 6-1 defeat against the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

Still, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t pointing the finger at poor goaltending for Boston’s most recent loss.

“I mean, we didn’t do enough in front of them,” Cassidy said on his postgame video conference. “So again, I think most of the goals are, you cannot even, you can’t put on the goaltending.

“So I thought our goaltending wasn’t the problem tonight at all,” Cassidy added. “There’s just too many easy opportunities for them (Stars). We had some where we could have you know made the game closer where I thought (Stars’ Jake Oettinger) was excellent. You know, in a 6-1 game you don’t often look at their goalie, but I thought he made some key saves that, when it was still a hockey game for them, I know (Pastrnak) in the second period for sure, a couple others. But at the end of the day, our goaltending was fine. We were not nearly good enough in front of them.”

Dallas scored a pair of first-period goals with the second coming on a breakaway against Ullmark.

Here are more notes from Bruins-Stars:

— Swayman came on for Ullmark after the latter allowed the fourth of the game. Swayman, who was recalled from Providence due to the injury of Tuukka Rask, came in for the final 32 minutes.