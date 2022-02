NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart is in his bag right now.

The Boston Celtics point guard has been distributing at a high clip since returning to action after dealing with COVID-19 and even tied his career-high with 12 assists on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Smart continued his hot streak with four assists in the first quarter alone Monday against the Miami Heat and had a sweet no-look dime to Robert Williams.

Smart’s showing why he’s earned the role as the team’s starting point guard.