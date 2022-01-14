Celtics’ Marcus Smart Enters Health And Safety Protocols, Out Vs. 76ers

Smart will miss his second straight game

by

Marcus Smart can’t seem to catch a break.

The Boston Celtics guard sat out of Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a thigh contusion and will miss his second straight game Friday night.

Smart entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and was ruled out of the C’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Smart is vaccinated against COVID-19, so he may be able to return after six days if he is asymptomatic.

If Smart does miss the entire six days, he’ll sit out at least two more games on top of Friday’s tilt.

Boston has won three straight games and will look to make it four against the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Celtics Rule Out Marcus Smart vs. 76ers
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson
Previous Article

NFL Odds: One Eye-Opening Trend Points To Patriots As Sharps Also Eye Pats
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Next Article

NFL Wild Card Weekend Sharps vs. Squares Report: Big Money Coming in on the Eagles

Picked For You

Related