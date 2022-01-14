Celtics’ Marcus Smart Enters Health And Safety Protocols, Out Vs. 76ers

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart can’t seem to catch a break.

The Boston Celtics guard sat out of Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a thigh contusion and will miss his second straight game Friday night.

Smart entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and was ruled out of the C’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Smart is vaccinated against COVID-19, so he may be able to return after six days if he is asymptomatic.

If Smart does miss the entire six days, he’ll sit out at least two more games on top of Friday’s tilt.

Boston has won three straight games and will look to make it four against the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.