Did K-Pop Star BamBam Help Sway NBA All-Star Voting For Andrew Wiggins?

You want K-pop fans on your side.

It appears the Golden State Warriors and Andrew Wiggins are benefiting from having just that.

The NBA on Thursday announced starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, and rather questionably, the 26-year-old was listed along with Warriors teammate Stephan Curry. There was some funny reactions to this by bewildered basketball fans, but there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation why some deserving players got snubbed in favor of Wiggins.

Sure, he’s amid a career-best season, but BamBam is behind him, too.

The Warriors strategically partnered with BamBam, a member of the popular Korean boy band GOT7, to be one of the club’s global partners. Leading up to the All-Star game voting, the encouraged 24 million followers across Twitter and Instagram to help Wiggins and Curry make All-Star teams.

Apparently that will do it.

It?s the best time to begin 2022! He is one of the best two-way players!

Wiggs deserves to be an All-Star, vote Andrew Wiggins into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game..and I can?t wait to meet you all very soon#AndrewWiggins #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bpOXKAJ920 — BamBam? (@BamBam1A) January 8, 2022

How much impact could that have had? Well, as noted by SF Gate’s Alex Shulz, that Tweet got more engagement than of other All-Star endorsement — aside from another BamBam tweet about Curry.