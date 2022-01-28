Twitter Erupts After Andrew Wiggins Named NBA All-Star Game Starter

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NBA All-Star starters and team captains officially have been announced and social media had something to say about the selections afterward.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets wing Kevin Durant were the top vote-getters in each conference but the name that has raised the most question marks is Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins getting the call to start his first NBA All-Star Game.

Wiggins undoubtedly has played at an All-Star level this season and boasts averages of 18.1 points, 4.2 rebound and two assists per game while shooting 40.4% from beyond-the-arc and adding in smothering defense.

The fact that he is an All-Star isn’t surprising, but starting over the likes of someone like Karl-Anthony Towns has made some wonder about the process and whether or not positions should be taken into account. The Phoenix Suns have the best record in the NBA, but don’t have an All-Star starter because both Chris Paul and Devin Booker qualify as just guards. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is another name that has been brought up but also only is voted on as a guard.

Check out some of the best posts from Twitter after the announcement below:

Congrats to Andrew Wiggins on being named an All Star starter pic.twitter.com/0SW8HEaLgH — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) January 28, 2022

David Stern would've hired a hacker farm in Russia before letting Wiggins as starter happen — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) January 28, 2022

David Stern would?ve cooked the numbers up if he saw Andrew Wiggins as starter. — Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY ?? (@big_business_) January 28, 2022

David stern?s NBA would?ve told Wiggins stay home — ?? (@DEADMAN_pt3) January 28, 2022

luka and devin booker fans seeing wiggins make the all star game pic.twitter.com/2f5VUU0ZfG — buckets (@buckets) January 28, 2022

Andrew Wiggins as the All-Star Game tips off pic.twitter.com/pfsCfdFp6U — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) January 28, 2022

Wiggins is probably thinking ?damn this is gonna be worse than the time they drafted me number one? — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) January 28, 2022

Wiggins is an All-Star starter over Booker/CP3, Suns fans gotta be CRYING ? — Guru (@DrGuru_) January 28, 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.