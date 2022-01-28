CT Sun’s Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas Get USA Basketball Invites

NESN Logo Sign In

USA Basketball on Thursday invited 17 players to the 2022 Women’s National Team training camp.

Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas were two of them.

The pair of Connecticut Sun forwards both will be in consideration for the 12 roster sports to compete in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament beginning Feb. 10, playing under Minnesota Lynx and National Team coach Cheryl Reeve.

Jones and Thomas both have some USA Basketball experience, and Sun coach Curt Miller will be in Washington D.C. to support Reeve’s staff at the training camp.

Thomas is coming off an Achilles tendon tear that caused the two-time All-Star to miss most of last season leading up to an impressively quick return for the WNBA Playoffs.

Jones, meanwhile, made her first All-Star team last year while earning the league’s award for Most Improved Player.

They’ll look to join teammate Jonquel Jones, who plays for Bosnia and Herzegovnia, in international play.