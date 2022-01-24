Does Josh Allen Have Issue With NFL’s OT Rule? Bills QB Opens Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Allen left the Arrowhead Stadium field with 13 seconds left in regulation Sunday night after giving the Bills a late three-point lead over the Chiefs.

From there, Kansas City had two possessions and Allen was forced to watch from the sideline without ever having a chance to respond.

Those 13 seconds were too much for time for Patrick Mahomes and Co., who managed to put together a three-play drive that concluded with a game-tying field goal. The Chiefs proceeded to win the overtime coin toss and scored the game-sealing touchdown minutes into the extra frame.

The divisional-round thriller sparked one of the NFL’s most popular debates: whether both teams should be guaranteed at least one possession in overtime. Allen, for one, wasn’t lamenting the current rules after the game.

“The rules are what they are, and I can’t complain about that ’cause if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating, too,” Allen told reporters, per NFL.com. “So, it is what it is at this point. We didn’t make enough plays tonight.”

The Chiefs now have experienced both ends of the overtime spectrum in the Mahomes era. Kansas City fell victim to the rule in the 2018 AFC Championship Game when Tom Brady’s New England Patriots never let the Chiefs see the ball in OT.