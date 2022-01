NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask is nearing his return to the Boston Bruins.

The netminder has been working his way back from off-season surgery and has been practicing with the Bruins over the last month.

Rask’s return to practice has led to both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark playing their best hockey of the season, helping Boston improve its record.

For more on Rask’s potential return, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.