Here’s Transcript Of What (Little) Bruce Arians Said Monday About Antonio Brown

With one day to ponder what the heck happened Sunday in New Jersey, Bruce Arians addressed the Antonio Brown situation once more Monday.

And, well, he didn’t have a whole lot to say.

That’s not entirely surprising, seeing as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach isn’t known for being loquacious. Still, he faced a barrage of questions about the embattled wideout, who was cut Sunday after taking his pads off and running off the field shirtless during the third quarter of a win over the New York Jets — a decision he since has doubled down on.

Here’s a full transcript of what (little) Arians had to say, which was shared by the team. We’ve removed any questions not about Brown (there weren’t many, but apologies if you were curious about what Arians said regarding Cyril Grayson, Kenjon Barner and the like).

(On if a team is permitted to part ways with an injured player)

“I don’t know that he (Antonio Brown) was.”

(On if WR Antonio Brown told him that he was injured)

“No.”

(On if he can speak more to the situation regarding Brown leaving the field)

“Not really. It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it.”