Antonio Brown Arrested After Allegedly Failing To Pay Child Support

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown’s off-the-field troubles continued Sunday.

Brown was arrested outside of his Florida home due to an allegation the 35-year-old failed to pay child support, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, per The Athletic.

“According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the warrant was issued by the court over those missing payments,” The Athletic wrote. “A writ of bodily attachment was then filed against Brown, allowing authorities to arrest him for civil contempt. Brown was released after posting a $15,000 bond, per multiple reports.”

Brown’s former partner Wiltrice Jackson told TMZ he owes close to $31,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do want him arrested,” Jackson said. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Brown has been out of NFL since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the wideout on Jan. 6, 2022 after he left in the middle of a matchup against the New York Jets.

Since then, he’s been erratic on social media and caused multiple other incidents that has put him in legal trouble. Brown also is facing a potential lawsuit over his arena football team.