Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Absolutely Wrecks Magic On Back-To-Back Plays

LaMelo Ball is having himself a season and he’s having some fun in the process.

The Charlotte Hornets guard has been dynamic in his sophomore season with averages of 19.3 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game through 36 games to go along with 1.6 steals. The 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick is making a case for himself to take part in next month’s All-Star game and showed why on back-to-back plays against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

After breaking Magic guard Cole Anthony’s ankles and drilling a step-back three-point shot, Ball stole the ball and then hit Mikal Bridges with an insane pass through his legs to set up a dunk.

You can check out a clip of the plays below:

THIS LAMELO SEQUENCE ? pic.twitter.com/k2fSXMAz0l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2022

If he can keep up this play, he very well may find himself at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 20.